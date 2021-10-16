Lamar Jackson has awesome reaction to Louisville jersey retirement

Lamar Jackson was treated to an awesome surprise when he learned that Louisville will retire his No. 8.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield and athletic director Vince Tyra surprised Jackson with the announcement. Jackson himself was told he was meeting with the media, making it a surprise. The quarterback did get a little emotional upon discovering what was really going on.

“That’s unreal. You can’t really put that in words.” “I ain’t gonna cry on camera though.” 😂@Lj_Era8 was emotional when he found out @UofLFootball was retiring his jersey number. @GoCards pic.twitter.com/FRuEb1l3DI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 16, 2021

The honor definitely means a great deal to Jackson. He also seems genuinely surprised by it, which makes it even better.

Few could argue Jackson isn’t worthy of the honor. He won the Heisman Trophy with the Cardinals, and it only helps that he’s carried his excellence to the NFL with him. He just has to make sure he’s careful about those flip celebrations, but Louisville might not be the only place his number is retired at this rate.