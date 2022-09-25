Lamar Jackson goes viral for unusual item in his hotel room

Lamar Jackson is certainly built different to say the least.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback went viral this weekend over a workout video that he posted to his public Instagram Story. In the video, Jackson was running on a treadmill. Nothing unusual about that, right? Well, you see … the thing is … the treadmill … was actually located inside of his hotel room.

Take a look.

The former NFL MVP then posted a tweet joking about how his unusual workout could have gone horribly wrong.

Jackson and the Ravens are in Massachusetts this weekend for a Week 3 battle against the New England Patriots, so he was obviously trying to stay as crisp as possible (and as efficiently as possible too). The people that you have to feel for though are the occupants of the hotel room below Jackson’s.

One of the top dual-threat QBs in the NFL, Jackson already has 136 rushing yards through two games and obviously wants to run some more. At least he is a lot better on the treadmill than this other young professional star is.