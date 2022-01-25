 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 24, 2022

LB talks Mike McCarthy, Cowboys and Texans on ‘Jeff Ward Show’

January 24, 2022
by Larry Brown

LB on Jeff Ward Show

What’s going on with Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys? How about the status of the Houston Texans and them firing David Culley as their head coach?

I was a guest on “The Jeff Ward Show” on Friday, and we talked about McCarthy, the end of the Cowboys’ season, and the Texans. Jeff is a former All-American kicker for the Texas Longhorns and was drafted in the 11th round by the Cowboys in 1987. He is now an accomplished radio host, among other achievements. You can check out his show on the Hot Pie Media website or catch it wherever you like listening to podcasts.

Below is a video of our interview. Here is a link to the Apple Podcast version. Enjoy!

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus