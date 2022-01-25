LB talks Mike McCarthy, Cowboys and Texans on ‘Jeff Ward Show’

What’s going on with Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys? How about the status of the Houston Texans and them firing David Culley as their head coach?

I was a guest on “The Jeff Ward Show” on Friday, and we talked about McCarthy, the end of the Cowboys’ season, and the Texans. Jeff is a former All-American kicker for the Texas Longhorns and was drafted in the 11th round by the Cowboys in 1987. He is now an accomplished radio host, among other achievements. You can check out his show on the Hot Pie Media website or catch it wherever you like listening to podcasts.

Below is a video of our interview. Here is a link to the Apple Podcast version. Enjoy!