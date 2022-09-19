Leonard Fournette has message for his fantasy owners

Leonard Fournette has been fairly productive to begin the 2022 season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a 2-0 start. However, there is still one group of people that the star running back knows he needs to be better for — his fantasy owners.

Fournette rushed for 65 yards on 24 attempts in Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. He rumbled for 127 yards on 21 rushes in a Week 1 victory against the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette has also added four catches for 19 yards. What he has not done is find the end zone. The veteran apologized for that on Monday morning.

To my fantasy owners I’m sorry Touchdowns coming soon!!!!!!! — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) September 19, 2022

Fournette was one of the first running backs off the board in fantasy football drafts, and for good reason. The Bucs have been using him in a workhorse role after he was extremely effective for them last season, when he averaged a career-high 4.5 yards per carry.

While Fournette has yet to find pay dirt, his fantasy owners have to feel good about him getting 49 touches in two games. It seems like the weight concerns we heard about during the offseason are not an issue for Fournette. As he said, the touchdowns will come.