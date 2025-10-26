Mark Sanchez shares his first social media post since stabbing incident

Mark Sanchez is posting to social media for the first time since his stabbing incident over three weeks ago.

Sanchez took to his X page on Sunday to share his first post in over four months. He used the opportunity to pay tribute to his former teammate Nick Mangold, the ex-New York Jets center who died on Sunday at the age of 41.

“We lost a good man today,” wrote Sanchez. “I know @nickmangold will be a hall-of-famer, but there’s more to his story than his accomplishments on the gridiron. He was more than a teammate. He was my big brother who introduced me to the NFL.

“He showed me the ropes,” Sanchez added of Mangold. “He was my friend and confidant. He was a role model and a great father to his children and husband to his wife. Our hearts are heavy. We will miss you. Rest easy amigo. I love you big fella. #74.”

The 38-year-old Sanchez played with Mangold on the Jets from 2009-13. Sanchez also posted an identical message of tribute to Mangold on his Instagram page Sunday.

Earlier this month, Sanchez was involved in an incident during which he was stabbed multiple times in downtown Indianapolis after allegedly attacking a 69-year-old truck driver. Police stated that Sanchez, who was in the area to call a Colts-Las Vegas Raiders game for FOX, was the aggressor in the incident and that the truck driver stabbed Sanchez in self-defense. Video also later emerged showing Sanchez’s erratic behavior in the streets of Indianapolis just before the altercation.

Sanchez was arrested and hit with multiple charges over the incident (including a felony) and is also now facing a civil lawsuit from the truck driver. A couple of weeks ago, the former USC star gave his first public statement to reporters are being released from jail.