Marlon Humphrey throws shade at Bengals rookie

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is wasting no time turning up the heat in the AFC North rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Humphrey on Thursday took a clear shot at Cincinnati Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart, who is not practicing amid a dispute with the Bengals over the language in his rookie contract. Humphrey drew a contrast with the Ravens’ first-round pick, safety Malaki Starks, who only signed his rookie deal on Thursday.

Starks, however, had been practicing with the Ravens even without signing his rookie deal.

Stewart is not the only unsigned first-round pick, but the fact that he plays for a rival team, and is the only AFC North first-rounder not yet signed, makes it look like Humphrey is laying down the gauntlet here.

Humphrey might just be trying to exploit any drama within the Bengals organization. After all, the Trey Hendrickson issue is not going away, and it is not a story the Bengals will particularly like having to address.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Humphrey has spent his entire career with the Ravens. He certainly would know the significance of the rivalry with Cincinnati.