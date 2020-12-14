Should this play by Marvin Jones have counted as a catch?

Marvin Jones made a play in Sunday’s Packers-Lions game that had many wondering whether the officials made the right call.

Late in Detroit’s 31-24 loss to Green Bay, Matthew Stafford threw a pass deep down the left sideline for Jones. The pass was ruled incomplete, but the Lions challenged the call.

Here is the play.

Garbage call, he caught this pic.twitter.com/BAsChF1zJt — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 13, 2020

The ruling on the field stood, costing Detroit a timeout. The Lions were able to score on the drive to make it 28-21 Green Bay.

Many people watching the game thought the call should have been ruled as a catch for Jones.

I thought that was a catch, but Kevin King rewarded for good coverage, I suppose. Nothing wrong with his cover there. Just a tremendous throw and catch that, yes, I thought should count. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 13, 2020

Pretty clear NYC officiating office has no interest in undermining officials on the field. That Marvin Jones play was a damn catch and he was robbed because of a bad on-field call. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 13, 2020

Just as a reminder for myself for tomorrow.. Jones definitely caught that — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 13, 2020

At least Detroit got the touchdown on the drive, though it took a few more minutes of clock time to get there. Jones finished with four catches for 48 yards and probably would have liked to have the extra stats. Stafford ended up leaving with an injury.

This should be a familiar feeling for Lions fans, as calls always seem to go against them.