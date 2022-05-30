Matt Ryan has chance to make wrong kind of history with NFL first

Matt Ryan is hoping to play in the postseason for the first time since 2017 now that he has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts, but the veteran quarterback could wind up on the wrong side of history if things do not go as planned in 2022.

As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk pointed out, Ryan has lost to 29 different teams during his NFL career. While seven quarterbacks in league history have lost to 30 different teams, no QB has ever lost to 31. This season, the Colts have a total of three games against two teams that Ryan has never lost to.

The Colts will play the Jacksonville Jaguars twice and Las Vegas Raiders once this season. Those are two of the three teams to which Ryan has never lost, with the other obviously being the Atlanta Falcons. All seven quarterbacks who lost to 30 different teams are retired. If Indy loses to the Jags and Raiders, Ryan will stand alone as the only NFL quarterback to ever lose to 31 different teams.

That, of course, is not a record Ryan will be chasing. The 37-year-old was already roasted recently by a rival player who put him on the wrong side of another piece of NFL history. Ryan would rather focus on highlights, not lowlights.