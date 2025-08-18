Matthew Judon signs with AFC team in free agency

Four-time Pro Bowl selection Matthew Judon has landed with one of his former team’s division rivals in free agency.

Judon has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Judon will have the chance to earn up to $6 million as part of the deal.

Judon had gone unsigned all summer after spending the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He did not quite deliver the numbers he did in his prime, though he still tallied 5.5 sacks while playing in all 17 games for Atlanta.

Notably, this means Judon will get the chance to face the New England Patriots twice a year. The veteran pass rusher had three of the best seasons of his career with New England, but the Patriots traded him last offseason amid a contract dispute. There were also some suggestions that many associated with the Patriots were not exactly sad to see Judon go.

In total, Judon has 72 career sacks over the course of his nine-year NFL career.

The Dolphins are pretty deep at edge, with Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, and Jaelan Phillips already on their roster. Judon may face some serious competition for snaps, but the Dolphins are certainly paying him as if they’ll make significant use of him.