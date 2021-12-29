Micah Parsons has very unique motivational tactic

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons has been a standout all season, and the young linebacker has a very unique way of motivating himself to play his best.

Parsons said Wednesday that he has been watching a lot of wild animal videos, which he apparently finds motivational. Not only that, but Parsons is even trying to identify suitable animals to represent his teammates.

Micah Parsons said he has been studying more animal videos for motivation. Since he’s the lion, he was trying to find an animal for Trevon Diggs. He settled on an eagle. “He owns the air and I own the ground.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2021

Note that Parsons takes his animal comparisons very seriously, for both himself and for his teammates.

Are there enough animals to cover every one of his Cowboys teammates? Micah Parsons: “Nah, because you’ve got to earn your animal card. It’s something that’s earned. So once I keep watching my videos, I dictate what type of animal you are.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2021

Whatever Parsons is doing, it is evidently working for him. The rookie has collected 13 sacks on the season. Trevon Diggs has 11 interceptions, so it just makes sense that Parsons would want him to share the animal-related spoils.

The more we learn about Parsons’ intense interest in animals, and the fact that they apparently motivate him, the more this recent comparison he made makes sense.

Photo: Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports