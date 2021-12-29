 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, December 29, 2021

Micah Parsons has very unique motivational tactic

December 29, 2021
by Grey Papke

Micah Parsons on the field

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons has been a standout all season, and the young linebacker has a very unique way of motivating himself to play his best.

Parsons said Wednesday that he has been watching a lot of wild animal videos, which he apparently finds motivational. Not only that, but Parsons is even trying to identify suitable animals to represent his teammates.

Note that Parsons takes his animal comparisons very seriously, for both himself and for his teammates.

Whatever Parsons is doing, it is evidently working for him. The rookie has collected 13 sacks on the season. Trevon Diggs has 11 interceptions, so it just makes sense that Parsons would want him to share the animal-related spoils.

The more we learn about Parsons’ intense interest in animals, and the fact that they apparently motivate him, the more this recent comparison he made makes sense.

Photo: Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus