Mike Tirico upset fans with his comment at end of Lions’ win over Chiefs

September 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Mike Tirico holding a microphone

Sep 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; NFL Sunday Night Football announcer/analyst Mike Tirico during the New England Patriots game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tirico upset many fans with what he said at the end of the Detroit Lions’ 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

The Lions were underdogs entering the game but still managed to beat the defending Super Bowl champions. It was a big win for a team that has lacked much success over the last few decades. But Tirico poured some cold water on the celebration by claiming there was an “asterisk” on the win.

“This has an asterisk because of no Chris Jones and no Travis Kelce,” Tirico said as NBC showed players shaking hands.

Sure, the Chiefs were without Kelce and Jones, but that’s part of football. Injuries are very much a part of the game, and teams have to win regardless of who is hurt and for how long. Contract disputes and not being able to afford top players are also very common problems for NFL teams. These are just two things teams have to deal with on a regular basis.

Given that having injured players or money disputes with players is nothing new, many fans felt it was weak of Tirico to detract from Detroit’s big win on opening night.

Maybe the Lions will just need to keep winning to prove that they can beat the top teams in the league, regardless of who is or isn’t playing in the games.

Mike Tirico
