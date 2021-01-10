Mike Vrabel defends horrible decision to punt on 4th-and-2

Mike Vrabel made a conservative decision in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens that may have cost his team the game, but the Tennessee Titans coach stood by it.

Vrabel was criticized for punting on 4th-and-2 near midfield twice in the second half. The first time came from the Titans’ 44-yard line when they were trailing 17-10. The second punt was even more puzzling, as Tennessee had the ball at Baltimore’s 40-yard line while trailing 17-13 midway through the fourth quarter.

Tennessee went on to lose 20-13, so it is more than fair to question the conservative calls from Vrabel. The coach said after the game that he felt his defense was playing well enough.

“Just decided to punt. Thought we were playing well defensively and would get a punt inside the 10 and be able to play the field position game,” Vrabel told reporters. “We had some time there and felt like we could. We held them to a field goal, but when you’re playing against a kicker there that kicks them from the 40 it becomes a field position battle.

“I thought we’d get a stop and pin them inside the 10. The way we were playing defensively, I was really proud of those guys. Obviously, Lamar (Jackson) had a fantastic day, but I thought we were dialed in.”

It’s hard to justify punting on 4th-and-2 from your opponent’s 40 when you have Derrick Henry. The Titans called a pass play on 3rd-and-2 that fell incomplete before Vrabel decided to punt it away. They should have treated the situation like four-down territory, but they clearly were not thinking of going for it.

Vrabel was roasted on social media for the decision.

