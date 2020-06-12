Mitchell Trubisky was angry in ‘good way’ over Nick Foles trade

For the first time, Mitchell Trubisky is facing a real fight to hold onto his job as Chicago Bears quarterback, and it seems to have lit a fire under him.

Trubisky admitted Friday that the Bears’ decision to trade for veteran Nick Foles made him angry, but in a way that motivates him going forward.

“I think I was kinda pissed off — in a good way,” Trubisky said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’ve been motivated ever since. I’ve been motivated since our season ended last year. I didn’t feel like it went the way we wanted to, and we left a lot out there. But I’m excited for this year. I think it’s going to be a good competition.”

Trubisky said he has a good relationship with Foles, but thinks he still has the advantage due to his knowledge of the offense and his teammates.

This is the exact reaction the Bears were likely hoping for when they pulled the trigger on a Foles trade. It’s why Trubisky’s coach is expecting major progress from him this season. Trubisky has a fight on his hands to keep his job, but he seems to be approaching it as best he can mentally.