NFL fans are worried about new point of emphasis for officials

Roger Goodell at a press conference
Roger Goodell at a press conference

The NFL announced a new point of emphasis for its officials in the 2025 season, and it has fans very worried.

NFL rules analyst Walt Anderson revealed Thursday that sportsmanship will be a point of emphasis for the league this season, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post. In a separate video, NFL executive VP Troy Vincent suggested that moves such as standing over one’s opponent are more likely to be flagged moving forward.

“There’s no place in the game to be standing over your opponent. There’s no place in the game to have violent gestures. That’s not the game of football,” Vincent said.

Naturally, this was met with a lot of unease by NFL fans. Many already believe the league is way too harsh toward player celebrations, and the collective fear was that this new directive will only lead to more soft penalties.

This is not the first time the NFL has tried to crack down on what it sees as excessive taunting. It was not popular then, and it will probably not be popular now.

