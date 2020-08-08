Report: NFL likely to play Saturday games if college football is canceled

With increasing doubts about the college football season being played on schedule in the fall, the NFL appears ready to swoop in to fill the potential void.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the NFL is likely to move some games to Saturdays in the event college football does not take place. There are some questions and hurdles about how this would work that would need to be addressed, but the league is motivated to attempt to do so.

Two key issues must be sorted out if this were to happen. First, the NFL would have to determine how these games would be broadcast, be it on television, via streaming, or some sort of pay-per-view service. Relatedly, the league would also need to receive special permission from the broadcast antitrust exemption which prevents the league from televising games on Saturdays for the majority of the season.

The NFL has been leaving the door open on this for months. It has every reason to want to swoop in if there are Saturday openings for football action, and broadcast partners would probably be in favor of that as well if there is no college football to televise.