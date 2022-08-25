NFL Pro Bowler drops Klutch Sports

Klutch Sports’ NFL wing is getting a little bit weaker.

Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal reported on Thursday that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has left Klutch and is currently without an agent. He will be able to sign with a new agent after the NFLPA’s five-day waiting period, Mullen adds.

Waller, a Pro Bowler in the 2020 season, had signed with Klutch Sports last offseason. He was represented by Damarius Bilbo from the NFL division of the Rich Paul-led sports agency.

Though Waller was less effective in 2021 (in part due to knee, back, and ankle issues that cost him several games), he is still very underpaid relative to his position. Waller is only the NFL’s 12th highest-paid tight end by total contract value and the 17th highest-paid by average annual value. The 29-year-old’s contract was also the topic of conversation earlier this offseason.

But even with Waller jumping ship, Klutch still has a decent roster of NFL clients. Chase Young of the Washington Commanders, Mekhi Becton of the New York Jets, and rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants are among the other players represented by the agency.