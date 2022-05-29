Raiders star addresses talk about his contract

Darren Waller has been one of the best tight ends in football for the past three seasons, but he is not compensated accordingly. That does not mean the Las Vegas Raiders star is stressing over his contract situation.

Unlike many other star players who want new deals, Waller attended voluntary offseason workouts this week. He told the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast” that he is letting his agent handle contract negotiations.

“My agent is working on that,” Waller said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “I understand it, but I know if I focus on it too much, it could take away from my job and learning a new system and just continuing to try to elevate and take care of my body in the right way. I try to focus on those things and let my agent handle that. When decisions need to be made, decisions need to be made.”

The Raiders have a new head coach with an offensive background in Josh McDaniels. Waller, who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, will likely be a big part of the team’s offense. He obviously does not want to fall behind, even if he is making only $7 million this season and has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal.

Waller’s $7.45 million salary makes him the 17th-highest-paid tight end in the NFL, according to Spotrac. The 29-year-old is overdue for a raise.

Waller was the subject of some trade rumors this offseason, but the Raiders do not want to part with him. That could be a good sign that they are planning to give him a new contract at some point.