NFL reporters share predictions for when Aaron Rodgers will join Packers

Aaron Rodgers seems unlikely to report to training camp with the Green Bay Packers next month unless there is a breakthrough in the ongoing feud between him and the team. Some NFL insiders don’t expect to see the reigning MVP until Week 1 and potentially beyond.

Several NFL writers from The Athletic gave their predictions on Friday for when Rodgers will report to the Packers — if he does at all. Both Dan Pompei and Mike Sando believe Rodgers will show up in time for the regular season. Tim Graham explained why he could see Rodgers missing meaningful games.

“While Rodgers strikes me as squirrelly, he also seems like a man of conviction. That makes this situation difficult to forecast,” Graham wrote. “The Packers don’t want to trade him, but he has enough status and financial leverage to play chicken. I predict he will not report to Packers training camp and — I realize this is aggressive on my part — even miss regular-season games unless he’s dealt.”

The idea might sound farfetched at the moment, but Graham is not the only reporter to propose it. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky recently explained why it might make sense for both Rodgers and the Packers if the 37-year-old sits out the entire 2021 season.

Rodgers stands to lose a ton of money if his holdout continues, but he doesn’t seem concerned about that. He disagrees with the way the Packers have operated in recent years, and that’s why he wants a fresh start elsewhere.