Could NFL suspend Aaron Rodgers for COVID protocol violations?

Aaron Rodgers has violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on multiple occasions this season. Some have wondered if that could lead to a potential suspension from the league, but Rodgers has not gotten to that point just yet.

The rules that were agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association state that players can be suspended without pay for up to four weeks for repeat violations of COVID-19 protocols. Rodgers, who is not vaccinated, admitted on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week that he has violated protocol by not wearing a mask during press conferences. He has also been spotted without a mask in other settings in which unvaccinated players are supposed to wear them.

While Rodgers has committed violations on multiple occasions, he is not considered a repeat offender. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was told by the NFL that a repeat violation occurs when a player has already been disciplined previously. Rodgers has not, but he likely will be in the near future. Multiple reports have indicated that the NFL is expected to fine the Green Bay Packers star.

Rodgers petitioned the NFL to treat him as vaccinated after he underwent a homeopathic treatment during the offseason, but the league declined. He offered an explanation this week for why he did not get the COVID-19 vaccine and blasted the media for trying to shame people over their vaccination status.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports