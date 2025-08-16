NFL tried to suspend Rashee Rice for double-digit games

Rashee Rice is likely to be disciplined by the NFL at some point this season, but the league’s first proposal to him apparently was undesirable.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that the league initially proposed a lengthy suspension for Rice that would have involved a double-digit amount of games (at least ten). Rice’s side turned down that offer, which has led us to where we are now.

Rice is expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sept. 30. The date of the hearing indicates that Rice should be available to play in his Kansas City Chiefs’ first four regular season games before any punishment is decided in his case.

Rice was sentenced last month to five years of probation and 30 days of jail time for his role in causing a 2024 car crash. In addition to the crash, Rice was accused in May 2024 of hitting a photographer outside a nightclub in Dallas. The photographer told police that he had left the club when Rice sent the alleged victim a message indicating Rice wanted to hire the man. When the photographer got back to the club, he says Rice handed him a phone to look at something and that Rice then punched the man in the left side of the face.

Rice, 25, established himself as Kansas City’s top wide receiver during his rookie season two years ago. He had 79 catches for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns that season. Rice had 24 catches for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns in four games last season. He was limited by knee and hamstring injuries.