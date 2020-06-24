Report: NFL teams proceeding as if camp starts July 28

All systems appear to be go for NFL training camps to start as scheduled.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, teams are proceeding as if veterans will report to camp on July 28, likely as part of a shortened preseason before the regular year starts.

While the NFL calendar remains in flux, multiple clubs are proceeding as if players won’t report to camp early — which means veterans would arrive July 28. Any ramp-up period would occur thereafter, likely in concert with a shortened preseason as @TomPelissero has reported. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 24, 2020

The NFL and its organizations are still working out the safety protocols for when this happens. Those protocols are apparently inspiring some heated debate within those organizations.

The big takeaway, however, is that with a month to go before mandatory reporting, the NFL and its teams have no plans to postpone training camp. That bodes well for the NFL season.