Thursday, June 25, 2020

Report: NFL teams proceeding as if camp starts July 28

June 24, 2020
by Grey Papke

All systems appear to be go for NFL training camps to start as scheduled.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, teams are proceeding as if veterans will report to camp on July 28, likely as part of a shortened preseason before the regular year starts.

The NFL and its organizations are still working out the safety protocols for when this happens. Those protocols are apparently inspiring some heated debate within those organizations.

The big takeaway, however, is that with a month to go before mandatory reporting, the NFL and its teams have no plans to postpone training camp. That bodes well for the NFL season.

