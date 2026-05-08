Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

New report addresses whether Dianna Russini named her son after Mike Vrabel

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Dianna Russini on a red carpet
Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Dianna Russini appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Much has been made of the fact that Dianna Russini’s son shares a name with Mike Vrabel, but a new report indicates that he is not the namesake.

Russini had her son in 2021, but he was not named after Vrabel. Sources insisted to TMZ that he was instead named after Russini’s brother Michael, and the name was chosen early on in the pregnancy. Russini also named her second son after her grandfather, continuing the theme.

Whether anyone will believe this is another question entirely. Both Russini and Vrabel have denied any sort of intimate relationship, but new revelations continue to emerge that cast doubt on that statement. The fact that the two privately spent time together in 2021 while Russini was pregnant only fueled more theories to that effect.

Speculation about whether Vrabel provided Russini’s son’s name only increased after an old X post of Russini’s resurfaced in which she asked about “the best Michaels to ever play and coach in the NFL.”

It has been roughly a month now since Vrabel and Russini were spotted in pictures holding hands and hugging at a resort in Arizona. Russini resigned from her NFL reporting job at The Athletic in the wake of the controversy, while Vrabel recently took a leave of absence from his position as head coach to attend counseling. He has since returned and continues to be publicly supported by the Patriots.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App