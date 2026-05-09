Tyreek Hill settles lawsuit with influencer: ‘Going to Disney World’

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has settled a civil lawsuit filed by social media influencer Sophie Hall, who accused the NFL star of breaking her leg during a 2023 backyard football drill at his Southwest Ranches home.

Hall, who has more than two million Instagram followers, claimed Hill shoved her after she knocked him backward in the training exercise, causing her to fall and fracture her right leg. The injury required surgery and the insertion of hardware.

Hill denied liability, arguing that Hall, a guest at his home, assumed the risks of the activity and did not immediately seek medical care.

The Broward County Circuit Court case advanced to trial this week, with jury selection on Wednesday and initial testimony Thursday. On Friday, the parties reached an agreement before a second day of proceedings.

Hall dismissed her assault and battery claims, while Hill resolved the negligence allegation. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

As he left the courtroom, Hill told reporters, “I’m going to Disney World,” playfully echoing the iconic phrase popularized by Super Bowl MVPs in Walt Disney’s advertising campaign since 1987.

The resolution arrives as Hill, released by the Dolphins in February, navigates free agency.