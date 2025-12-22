Ole Miss dug deep to get Trinidad Chambliss academically eligible

The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are headed to the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff after defeating the No. 11 seed Tulane Green Wave in the first round on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., to the tune of a 41-10 score.

Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss put on a show against the Green Wave, but his big individual performance aside, what he said (or confessed) in a postgame interview on the SEC Network also turned heads.

Speaking to Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson and Chris Doering, Chambliss, who transferred in the offseason from Division II Ferris State to the Rebels, revealed that Ole Miss went through some scholastic gymnastics just to make sure that he would be eligible to play for the Rebels despite lacking academic credits.

“They found a way. They were calling all the majors and whatnot, trying to figure out what we could do for me to get here,” Chambliss said, as Nowkhah, Watson and Doering took glimpses at the camera as though they were shooting an episode of “The Office.”

“And they did. Props to them, I gotta give credit to them, because this would all have been not if it wasn’t for that. No one really knows about that, so it’s crazy, added Chambliss.

Watch Ben, Dari, & Chris look at the camera when Chambliss talks about Ole Miss “made it happen” for him to get into the school even though he didn’t have the proper academic credits… 👀 ⁦@SECNetwork⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ky4mgwxYW6 — Bobby (@BobbyWilson1004) December 21, 2025

The Rebels’ effort to lure Chambliss to Oxford seems all worth it. He has been a huge asset for Ole Miss, which saw him win the C Spire Conerly Trophy for being the best college football player in Mississippi.

With Lane Kiffin no longer around, the Rebels stayed the course and took care of business against Tulane, as Chambliss led the way on the field. He went 23-of-29 for 282 passing yards and a touchdown and added two rushing scores on six carries.

It is not about to get easier, however, for Ole Miss, as the Rebels will next take on the No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Jan. 1.