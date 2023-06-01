Packers coach already impressed by 1 player

The Green Bay Packers are hoping to keep their offense on track in the post-Aaron Rodgers era, and head coach Matt LaFleur seems confident that one of their rookies can help them do that.

LaFleur was asked on Wednesday about tight end Luke Musgrave, whom the Packers drafted in the second round out of Oregon State. LaFleur said Musgrave has already earned first-team reps and that the 22-year-old “looks different” from tight ends Green Bay has had in the past.

Matt LaFleur when asked about how Luke Musgrave "looks different" than what #Packers have had at TE in past: "He is different." LaFleur says Musgrave is quick learner, earning 1st-team reps. Also: "He does have an elite trait in that he can flat fly, and he's a large target." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) May 31, 2023

One thing that has been lacking for the Packers in recent seasons is a true play-making tight end. Robert Tonyan looked at times like he could become a trusted target for Rodgers, but he caught just 53 passes in 17 games last year.

Having an athletic tight end is a huge asset in the NFL. The Packers want to make life as easy as possible on Jordan Love, which is one of the reasons they prioritized drafting Musgrave. The former Oregon State star will be a player to watch this season.