Packers coach already impressed by 1 player

June 1, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Matt LaFleur stands on the sideline

Head coach Matt LaFleur during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Green Bay Packers are hoping to keep their offense on track in the post-Aaron Rodgers era, and head coach Matt LaFleur seems confident that one of their rookies can help them do that.

LaFleur was asked on Wednesday about tight end Luke Musgrave, whom the Packers drafted in the second round out of Oregon State. LaFleur said Musgrave has already earned first-team reps and that the 22-year-old “looks different” from tight ends Green Bay has had in the past.

One thing that has been lacking for the Packers in recent seasons is a true play-making tight end. Robert Tonyan looked at times like he could become a trusted target for Rodgers, but he caught just 53 passes in 17 games last year.

Having an athletic tight end is a huge asset in the NFL. The Packers want to make life as easy as possible on Jordan Love, which is one of the reasons they prioritized drafting Musgrave. The former Oregon State star will be a player to watch this season.

