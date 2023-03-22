 Skip to main content
Panthers ‘enamored’ with 1 quarterback in NFL Draft?

March 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
David Tepper at a Panthers game

Jul 26, 2018; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers new owner David Tepper walks to the field during training camp held at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers may be thinking about a very surprising option at No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, according to one former player with ties to the organization.

In an appearance on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access” Tuesday, former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis suggested that some members of the Panthers organization are “enamored” with quarterback Anthony Richardson, and are strongly considering him as the No. 1 pick.

“I just know that there are a couple of guys upstairs that are enamored by the physical ability of Anthony Richardson,” Davis said.

Davis added that he would not be a huge fan of the pick, and questioned whether Richardson could be a franchise quarterback at the NFL level.

“He has all the physical characteristics of being a really good quarterback in the NFL, but I don’t think that he’s going to be that great player that the Carolina Panthers need to take them to the next level,” Davis added.

This is not the first time we have heard Richardson’s name tossed around as a potential No. 1 pick. Physically, he is second to none, but there are still lingering questions about his consistency and decision-making.

Richardson would be a huge risk for the Panthers, especially since they traded up for the No. 1 pick. If they went that route and he did not work out, the repercussions would linger for years.

