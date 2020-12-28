 Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes has hilarious tweet about his career as a receiver

December 28, 2020
Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs tried some trickery early in their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but Patrick Mahomes probably wouldn’t mind if Andy Reid throws out that portion of the playbook.

Facing 4th-and-1 in Atlanta territory midway through the second quarter, the Chiefs turned wide receiver Sammy Watkins into a quarterback and sent Mahomes deep down the sideline. The end result was an interception by Falcons safety Keanu Neal. The play was pretty ugly, as you can see below:

That was the second time a pass was thrown in Mahomes’ direction during his Chiefs career. He has not caught either of them. On Monday, Mahomes sent a great tweet about how his career as a wide receiver is probably over.

The tweet drew hilarious reactions from Chiefs receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

Fortunately, the Chiefs won the game. Had they lost, Mahomes and company probably would not find the failed trick play quite as humorous.

A lot of coaches fantasize about pulling off an awesome trick play the way Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles did in the Super Bowl a few years ago (video here). Of course, it’s much easier said than done, and Mahomes is living proof of that.

