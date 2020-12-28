Patrick Mahomes has hilarious tweet about his career as a receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs tried some trickery early in their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but Patrick Mahomes probably wouldn’t mind if Andy Reid throws out that portion of the playbook.

Facing 4th-and-1 in Atlanta territory midway through the second quarter, the Chiefs turned wide receiver Sammy Watkins into a quarterback and sent Mahomes deep down the sideline. The end result was an interception by Falcons safety Keanu Neal. The play was pretty ugly, as you can see below:

Sammy Watkins tried to pass deep to Patrick Mahomes and Keanu Neal picked it off on 4th down.pic.twitter.com/nNKj95rUHT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 27, 2020

That was the second time a pass was thrown in Mahomes’ direction during his Chiefs career. He has not caught either of them. On Monday, Mahomes sent a great tweet about how his career as a wide receiver is probably over.

2 targets 0-2 and 1 INT, my career as a wide receiver might be over… — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 28, 2020

The tweet drew hilarious reactions from Chiefs receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

lol facts ten told me to lob in practice then I do the samething in the game..! I blame him — King me (@sammywatkins) December 28, 2020

Fortunately, the Chiefs won the game. Had they lost, Mahomes and company probably would not find the failed trick play quite as humorous.

A lot of coaches fantasize about pulling off an awesome trick play the way Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles did in the Super Bowl a few years ago (video here). Of course, it’s much easier said than done, and Mahomes is living proof of that.