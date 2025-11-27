Patriots fans will love Drake Maye’s classy gesture for Thanksgiving

New England Patriots fans on Wednesday got yet another reason to be thankful for Drake Maye.

Maye and his wife, Ann Michael, participated in the Patriots’ annual “Thanksgiving-In-A-Basket” charity event held at Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries, a donation center in Boston, Mass. The Patriots donated 200 food baskets to Bostonian families in need to help them celebrate Thanksgiving.

Drake and Ann Michael assisted several families with their donated goods. While the Patriots could have easily paid someone to do the heavy lifting, the Maye couple’s show of solidarity with the local community was priceless for those at the event.

Drake Maye and his wife delivering thanksgiving food baskets to families in need. pic.twitter.com/6ztKJWy6cR — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) November 25, 2025

The Patriots quarterback and his wife were able to have some heartfelt interactions with the families as they helped carry dozens of Thanksgiving baskets to their cars.

Patriots QB Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael, help carry donated Thanksgiving food and goods to the cars of families in need here in Boston. pic.twitter.com/FAU7cWvPQN — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) November 25, 2025

One Patriots fan even offered to block for Maye as a thank-you for his gesture for the community, which drew a huge smile from the second-year passer.

Someone here at the Patriots Foundation’s Thanksgiving food baskets drive shouted to Drake Maye, “I’ll block for ya, Drake!” Maye’s reaction: pic.twitter.com/vjPeDx2Lr4 — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) November 25, 2025

Maye is in the midst of a breakout sophomore campaign, throwing for 3,130 yards with 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions across New England’s first 12 games. He leads the NFL in passing yards and completion rate (71.0%) entering Week 13, which is why Patriots fans have showered him with MVP chants throughout the season.

However, Maye might want to keep in touch with the fan who offered to block for him. The Patriots announced Wednesday that the team was placing star left tackle Will Campbell on injured reserve with a sprained MCL.