Patriots’ greeting sparks a Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini meme frenzy

The New England Patriots ’ social media team pulled a brave move over the weekend amid the constant presence of trolls online.

In wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day via X, the Patriots gave fans and trolls a platform for memes targeting New England head coach Mike Vrabel and former The Athletic NFL insider Diana Russini.

Happy Mother's Day Pats Nation 💗💐 pic.twitter.com/TxYTIxUA9s — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 10, 2026

It was a wholesome message from the Patriots, purely meant to celebrate mothers on a very special day.

But the internet simply doesn’t discriminate when it comes to creating a mess, as fans came up with all sorts of memes inspired by the ongoing Vrabel-Russini saga.

Happy knees deep in a pregnant mother day pic.twitter.com/R5hFIoFGVB — MaseB🇨🇦🍁 (@CocoMango1979) May 10, 2026

The controversy surrounding Vrabel and Russini, stemming from photos of their encounter at a resort in Arizona, is not fading away anytime soon. With people constantly digging up details about their past, including a report that Vrabel and Russini rented a private boat back in 2021, the issue shows no signs of dying down. Before that, other photos of the two had circulated online, further fueling the drama.

While Russini has since resigned from her job at The Athletic, Vrabel continues in his role with the Patriots, who have shown support for him throughout the controversy the NFL head coach is facing.