Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Patriots’ greeting sparks a Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini meme frenzy

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A Patriots throwback field logo
Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A general overview of the game field with the Pat Patriot throwback logo at Gillette Stadium prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots’ social media team pulled a brave move over the weekend amid the constant presence of trolls online.

In wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day via X, the Patriots gave fans and trolls a platform for memes targeting New England head coach Mike Vrabel and former The Athletic NFL insider Diana Russini.

It was a wholesome message from the Patriots, purely meant to celebrate mothers on a very special day. 

But the internet simply doesn’t discriminate when it comes to creating a mess, as fans came up with all sorts of memes inspired by the ongoing Vrabel-Russini saga.

The controversy surrounding Vrabel and Russini, stemming from photos of their encounter at a resort in Arizona, is not fading away anytime soon. With people constantly digging up details about their past, including a report that Vrabel and Russini rented a private boat back in 2021, the issue shows no signs of dying down. Before that, other photos of the two had circulated online, further fueling the drama.

While Russini has since resigned from her job at The Athletic, Vrabel continues in his role with the Patriots, who have shown support for him throughout the controversy the NFL head coach is facing.

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