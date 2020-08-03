Pete Carroll weighs in on chances of Seahawks signing Antonio Brown

The Seattle Seahawks have been frequently linked to wide receiver Antonio Brown, but coach Pete Carroll does not make it sound like a move is coming anytime soon.

Carroll said Monday that the Brown situation is “complex” and admitted that there could be a fit “somewhere down the road,” but did not appear in a hurry to bring in the wide receiver.

“It’s a very complex situation. We just need to see how it fits somewhere down the road. That’s all I got for you,” Carroll said, via Matt Howe of 247 Sports.

This isn’t a “no” from Carroll, but it’s not a “yes” either. Essentially, he’s punting on the decision right now. That’s understandable — Brown is still being investigated over sexual assault allegations, and with the receiver suspended for at least the first half of the 2020 season, there’s no real rush to get him through the door even if they’re interested.

The Seahawks are one of two teams who have been most frequently linked to the former Pro Bowler.