Tom Brady is reportedly disappointed with the Raiders

Tom Brady is reportedly unhappy with the way the Las Vegas Raiders have performed in his first season as a part-owner of the team, and the legendary quarterback might be at least partially responsible for the results.

The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly following their 24-10 Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Kelly was in only his first season with the Raiders, who had made him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

From the sound of it, Brady more than signed off on the Kelly hire. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was a “big advocate” for bringing in Kelly. Brady has reportedly expressed to people close to him that he is disappointed in how things have gone for the 2-9 Raiders, and not just with team’s offense.

Kelly drew interest from several NFL teams after he helped lead Ohio State to a national championship last season as an assistant on Ryan Day’s staff. The Raiders wanted to pair him with new head coach Pete Carroll and were the most aggressive with their pursuit.

Brady is said to have a significant voice in football decisions with the Raiders. You can understand why he wanted to hire Kelly, who has had success at multiple stops. For whatever reason, Kelly and quarterback Geno Smith did not seem like a good fit. Kelly also had his play-calling questioned.

Brady will now be tasked with trying to help the Raiders find a new coordinator and fix several problems on offense.