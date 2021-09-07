Peter King makes extremely bold prediction about Matthew Stafford

There are many people who are excited about the potential of Matthew Stafford leading Sean McVay’s offense with the Los Angeles Rams. We doubt anyone has higher expectations for the team than longtime NFL reporter Peter King, however.

King shared some predictions for the 2021 season in his latest column for NBC Sports. He admits to being “bullish on the Rams,” as he is picking them to win the NFC and host a Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. One of the main reasons for that is that he believes Stafford and McVay will be the perfect match.

“Simply put, Matthew Stafford gives McVay, one of the smartest offensive brains in the game, the first chance in his five seasons as coach to have confidence in calling everything on his play sheet. Everything,” King wrote. “Stafford has the arm to make every throw, and the brain to know when to make one throw versus another. One coach who has faced Stafford multiple times told me on my camp tour he thinks the marriage between Stafford and McVay will work well. ‘Stafford with Sean is going to be fantastic,’ this coach said. ‘Sean’s been waiting for a guy who can execute everything he wants to call.'”

Picking the Rams to reach the Super Bowl is one thing, but King is also not ruling out Stafford shattering NFL passing records in his first season in L.A. He also picked Stafford to win NFL MVP and said he would not rule out the 33-year-old becoming the first quarterback to throw for 6,000 yards in a season. Remember, the regular season is 17 games this year.

There is an obvious feeling around the NFL that Stafford should thrive now that he has gotten away from the Detroit Lions. One other NFC coach was reportedly crushed that his team couldn’t acquire Stafford. King certainly is not the only one who believes the Rams will have a good season, but he may just be their biggest fan.