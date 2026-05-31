Video: Cam Skattebo pulls off insane move months after surgery

It is safe to say that New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo will be on the field in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Any doubts about his status after suffering an ankle injury during a Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 campaign may have been squashed altogether after he pulled off an ultra-athletic move in a charity softball game on Saturday.

The former Arizona State Sun Devils star hit a home run during the Brian Burns Charity Softball Game at Clover Stadium in Pomona, N.Y., and celebrated the dinger with a move that 90 percent of the population can’t pull off.

Here is a video of Skattebo touching home plate before hitting his signature backflip.

One pitch. Ahome run for Cam Skattebo.



Oh and a signature back flip #giants pic.twitter.com/5dPMkyFF2X — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) May 30, 2026

Skattebo was having a strong NFL season when he went down with the season-ending injury. In the eight games he played in 2025, he racked up 410 rushing yards to go with 5 touchdowns on 101 carries, adding 207 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on 24 receptions and 32 targets.

Together with quarterback Jaxson Dart , Skattebo has given the Giants’ offense an encouraging outlook, as the team hopes that both players will take their games to the next level in 2026.

But first, the 24-year-old Skattebo will have to stay healthy, as he has also set a huge goal for himself in his second year in the league.