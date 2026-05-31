Video: Cam Skattebo pulls off insane move months after surgery

It is safe to say that New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo will be on the field in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
Any doubts about his status after suffering an ankle injury during a Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 campaign may have been squashed altogether after he pulled off an ultra-athletic move in a charity softball game on Saturday.
The former Arizona State Sun Devils star hit a home run during the Brian Burns Charity Softball Game at Clover Stadium in Pomona, N.Y., and celebrated the dinger with a move that 90 percent of the population can’t pull off.
Here is a video of Skattebo touching home plate before hitting his signature backflip.
One pitch. Ahome run for Cam Skattebo.— Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) May 30, 2026
Oh and a signature back flip #giants pic.twitter.com/5dPMkyFF2X
Skattebo was having a strong NFL season when he went down with the season-ending injury. In the eight games he played in 2025, he racked up 410 rushing yards to go with 5 touchdowns on 101 carries, adding 207 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on 24 receptions and 32 targets.
Together with quarterback Jaxson Dart, Skattebo has given the Giants’ offense an encouraging outlook, as the team hopes that both players will take their games to the next level in 2026.
But first, the 24-year-old Skattebo will have to stay healthy, as he has also set a huge goal for himself in his second year in the league.