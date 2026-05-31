CJ Stroud gets called out for his comments about his contract

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud’s recent assertion about his future did not necessarily receive unanimous support from NFL fans.

Stroud is eligible for a contract extension for the first time, but the Texans have yet to come forward and offer him one. Stroud, however, made it clear he thinks he has earned it.

“I let my agent handle it and if it’s time to do it then it is,” Stroud said. My job is football. That’s what I focus on, getting better. I think I’ve held my bargain up.”

Confident: Texans star quarterback CJ Stroud believes that he's earned an extension from the Texans.



"I let my agent handle it and if it's time to do it then it is. If it's not… my job is football. I held up his side of the bargain."



Stroud has proved he's a franchise QB 😤 pic.twitter.com/84Ltm9oz4E — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 29, 2026

Stroud is making these comments coming off a concerning season. He only threw for 3,041 yards, and was intercepted four times in Houston’s playoff loss to New England. That alone was enough for people to question whether Stroud was right to be so confident in whether he earned a new deal.

His last game played he threw 4 picks btw — wes (@wesleysteele_) May 29, 2026

Oh, I understand now! He didn’t watch any of his own film last year! Got it! — Dan B (@Danieljr06) May 29, 2026

Stellar rookie season but he doesn’t deserve an extension after his last two seasons.



Play the season out and see how he performs — Kane Jeffries (@Kane091288) May 29, 2026

It remains to be seen whether the Texans agree or not. There were even some rumors that Stroud might be traded this offseason, though the team was quick to shut those down.

Stroud is probably too good to let walk, but questions remain about whether he is a true franchise quarterback. He looked it after his rookie season, but he has yet to reach those heights again.