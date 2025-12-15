Philip Rivers fought back tears after his first NFL game in 5 years

Philip Rivers fought back tears as he addressed the media during his first postgame press conference in half a decade.

The 44-year-old took the field Sunday in his hotly anticipated return for the Indianapolis Colts in their game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. Rivers performed admirably in the contest, going 18/27 for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception against a vaunted Seahawks defense.

Rivers also accounted for the first touchdown of the game on an 8-yard pass to Josh Downs. Rivers could not contain his excitement after recording his first TD pass since January 2021.

PHILIP RIVERS THROWING TDs IN 2025



INDvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/Pp98lKDPlZ — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

An emotional Rivers sent a powerful message after the game.

“I think maybe it’ll inspire or teach [people] not to run or be scared of what may or may not happen,” said the Colts veteran.

“Certainly, I think of my sons and those ball players that I’m in charge of at the school, that they’ll say like, ‘C–p, coach wasn’t scared.’ You know what I mean? There is doubt, and it’s real. The guaranteed safe bet is to go home, or to not go for it. The other one is, ‘Shoot, let’s see what happens.'”

Before getting the call from the Colts to replace the injured Daniel Jones, Rivers was serving as the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama.

There was little doubt that Rivers’ players were behind him. The team held a watch party during the game and went ballistic after their head coach threw a touchdown pass to give the Colts an early 13-3 lead.

St. Michael football team watch party erupted when Coach Rivers threw his first TD back in the league. pic.twitter.com/VHXZrvIv4a — Noah Moss (@NoahMoss2026) December 14, 2025

Fans were clowning Rivers before the game for looking out of shape. But surely none of those jokesters could get off the couch and throw a touchdown in the NFL a week later.