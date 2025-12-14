Everyone said the same thing about Philip Rivers’ appearance

Philip Rivers’ appearance on the field prior to Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts game did not exactly inspire a great deal of confidence.

Video showing Rivers strolling around the field went viral Sunday prior to the Colts’ game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. Rivers was doing some light stretching, but certainly looked his age.

Phillip Rivers is getting ready to go 👀 pic.twitter.com/kALVPaXHvO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 14, 2025

The immediate response was that Rivers looked more like a coach than a player, both in terms of his attire and his general physical figure.

Im crying bro, this mfer looks like the assistant linebackers coach 🤣 — — (@kingbeo123) December 14, 2025

looks like he's ready to coach lol — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) December 14, 2025

Bro looks like a coach and not the starting QB — Poster Child 🐺 (@PosterChild05) December 14, 2025

If Rivers looks more like a coach than a player, that’s because he has been one. He has been coaching St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Ala. since 2021, the same year he last played an NFL game.

The Colts’ quarterback issues are so bad, however, that they have no real choice but to turn to Rivers. Not a lot of people have faith in the 44-year-old, and this video will not exactly convert any doubters, but the expectation is that he will start on Sunday.