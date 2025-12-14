Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing about Philip Rivers' appearance

Philip Rivers before a game

Philip Rivers’ appearance on the field prior to Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts game did not exactly inspire a great deal of confidence.

Video showing Rivers strolling around the field went viral Sunday prior to the Colts’ game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. Rivers was doing some light stretching, but certainly looked his age.

The immediate response was that Rivers looked more like a coach than a player, both in terms of his attire and his general physical figure.

If Rivers looks more like a coach than a player, that’s because he has been one. He has been coaching St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Ala. since 2021, the same year he last played an NFL game.

The Colts’ quarterback issues are so bad, however, that they have no real choice but to turn to Rivers. Not a lot of people have faith in the 44-year-old, and this video will not exactly convert any doubters, but the expectation is that he will start on Sunday.

