Falcons coach is not happy about misleading Michael Penix Jr. quote

Michael Penix Jr at the podium
Apr 26, 2024; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons first round draft pick quarterback Michael Penix Jr talks to the media at a press conference introducing him at the Falcons training complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is not happy over a clip of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. that went viral this week.

The clip, from Penix’s press conference Wednesday, featured the quarterback being asked who he leans on to help him when he is struggling. His response, which did not mention any of his teammates or coaches, prompted some social media blowback.

On Friday, Morris took aim at those who spread the quote, and said it was unfair to Penix. He added that he and the quarterback had a laugh about the situation during practice this week.

Morris obviously wanted to issue a forceful response, since the most widespread interpretation of Penix’s quote is a bad look for him. Penix may have been speaking more broadly about who he relies on while struggling, but one can understand why the more negative interpretation was the one that went viral.

In his first full season as Atlanta’s starting quarterback, Penix has only thrown for nine touchdowns this season in the Falcons’ run-heavy offense. After a 3-2 start to the season, Atlanta has lost three in a row.

