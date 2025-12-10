Jerry Jones responds to drama surrounding George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not sound at all concerned by the recent controversy centered on star wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens made headlines last week when he openly clashed with player-turned-analyst Richard Sherman. The former Seattle Seahawks cornerback had called Pickens out for his alleged lack of effort in the Cowboys’ loss Thursday to the Detroit Lions. The callout led to Pickens blasting Sherman in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Jones was apparently caught up on all the Pickens-Sherman drama and weighed in on Tuesday during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. The billionaire brushed off any concerns surrounding Pickens’ effort levels.

“I like what George Pickens has done all year,” Jones said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Just so that I’m real clear about it, I don’t have the concern that [others] debate about what George Pickens did or didn’t do in that game. I don’t have that kind of concern about him as far as his competing and helping us win football games on the field, at all.”

Dallas needed Pickens to carry an even bigger load during the Lions game after CeeDee Lamb suffered a scary fall and was ruled out early in the third quarter. But Pickens finished the Lions game with just five catches for 37 yards, while Lamb tallied six receptions for 121 yards in limited action.

However, Jones clearly cares more about Pickens’ season-long body of work rather than just one game. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout leads the Cowboys in catches (78), receiving yards (1,179), and receiving touchdowns (8) through 13 games this season.

