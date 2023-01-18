Rams get rid of 5 coaches following disappointing season

Sean McVay has returned to the Los Angeles Rams, but many of his assistant coaches will not be back in 2023.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Rams have gotten rid of five coaches.

Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, assistant defensive line coach Skyler Jones and defensive assistant Lance Schulters all will not return to the staff for next season.

Carberry and DeCamillis were both in their second season with the Rams, meaning they were part of the staff that helped the team win the Super Bowl. Cooley had been with the Rams for three seasons but was in his first season as the defensive backs coach. Schulters was in his second season with the Rams.

In addition to replacing all these coaches on his staff, McVay needs a new offensive coordinator. However, it already sounds like he has one lined up.