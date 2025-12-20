Rams fire 1 coach following their latest loss

The Los Angeles Rams are taking the rare step of making a staff change in the middle of the season.

The Rams fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn in the wake of Thursday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It marks the first time during coach Sean McVay’s entire tenure that he has made a change during the season.

ESPN sources: Rams fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn.



The Rams’ special teams played a role in three of the team’s four losses this season, including Thursday night’s defeat in Seattle, and now changes are being made. pic.twitter.com/m6KVuQpMim — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2025

Blackburn had been the Rams’ special teams coach since 2023. He previously held the same position with the Carolina Panthers, and worked as an assistant special teams coach with the Tennessee Titans.

Special teams has been an issue for the Rams all season, and it came to a head on Thursday. In a Week 3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams had two kicks blocked, including a game-winning field goal try that was returned for a touchdown. They had another field goal blocked in a 26-23 overtime loss to San Francisco in Week 5. On Thursday, Seattle’s Rashid Shaheed returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown in what was largely viewed as a turning point in a game the Rams had led comfortably.

The Rams rank in the bottom five of NFL teams in net punt yardage for the season. They also have the second-worst field goal percentage in the league, as their kickers are just 18/24 on field goal tries this year.

It is highly unusual for a playoff-bound team to make a midseason coaching change of any kind. The Rams’ special teams issues have been so common that they appear to have felt that this was a necessary move to avoid more issues in the postseason.

Despite Thursday’s loss, the Rams are still 11-4 and have already clinched a playoff spot. The defeat means they will need outside help in order to win the NFC West, though.