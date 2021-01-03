Referees get call right on Wayne Gallman fumble to seal Giants win

The Dallas Cowboys seemed to have a glimmer of hope following a Wayne Gallman fumble, but the referees got the call right.

The New York Giants were leading 23-19 over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with just over a minute left after getting a huge interception in the end zone. They looked like they would nearly be able to run out the clock in the game, but Gallman fumbled on second down. The Cowboys emerged from the scrum with the ball, but the referees on the field said Gallman had it.

There was a booth review of the play to determine whose ball it was. The booth review kept the ball with the Giants, which proved to be the right call. Gallman definitely had possession of the ball on the ground despite his fumble.

This is why Wayne Gallman and the Giants were given possession on the fumble. Gallman clearly has it #NYGvsDAL #nyg #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/5gmTWvKouB — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) January 3, 2021

The call allowed the Giants to maintain possession and run out the clock on a 23-19 win. The loss eliminated the Cowboys from playoff contention. Of course, the real big mistake came when Mike McCarthy failed to challenge an important call.