Russell Wilson recruited to Saints by New Orleans mayor

The Russell Wilson trade rumors are widespread enough that political figures are trying to get involved in wooing the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell posted a video in a bid to recruit Wilson to the Saints, complete with a rendition of “Level Up” by Ciara, who just happens to be Wilson’s wife.

I have been hearing the rumors on the streets. I don't know if they are true or not. But, I just want @dangerusswilson & @ciara to know that if these rumors are true. Please know that the City of New Orleans will welcome you and your family with open arms! #nola #whodat pic.twitter.com/yE1MJYssLS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) February 27, 2021

It’s a pretty solid recruiting pitch, honestly. It makes an appeal not just to Wilson, but to Ciara as well.

The good news is that the Saints are on the list of teams Wilson would be open to playing for. The bad news is he isn’t actually pushing for a move, and a trade seems unlikely at this point. That said, if there’s a chance for the Saints to get someone as talented as Wilson, you might as well shoot your shot, and maybe Cantrell’s video will make a good impression.