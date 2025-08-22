Ryan Fitzpatrick did not get caught roasting Jaxson Dart

Ryan Fitzpatrick has a reputation for being unafraid to criticize players while working as an NFL analyst for Amazon, but the harsh remarks he made about Jaxson Dart on Thursday night were taken out of context.

Fitzpatrick was an analyst for Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” preseason game between the New England Patriots and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. At one point during the broadcast, host Charissa Thompson asked Fitzpatrick to provide analysis of Dart as if Fitzpatrick were “Jake from State Farm.”

Fitzpatrick played along and provided a rather harsh assessment of the first-round pick out of Ole Miss.

“You know, for Jaxson Dart, it’s exciting. He’s got leadership. He’s got intelligence. He’s got moxie, which is a fun thing,” Fitzpatrick said. “I don’t like his release. I think it’s slow. He dances like Drew Lock. I’m not a huge fan. I don’t think Giants fans should be excited at all.”

Thompson sarcastically responded with, “OK, we’ll definitely say that on air.”

Some people presented Fitzpatrick’s comments as if he legitimately torched Dart. The problem with that is the former quarterback was being completely sarcastic. Fitzpatrick was simply rambling for a rehearsal exercise that probably should not have even aired.

Fitzpatrick has delivered some sharp criticism of teams and players during his time as an analyst for Amazon. He would not hesitate to do the same with Dart if he felt the rookie QB deserved it, but that is not what happened on Thursday night.

Dart was excellent in the preseason. He finished 32/47 for 372 yards, 3 passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He is reportedly in contention for an important role heading into his first NFL season.