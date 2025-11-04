Sauce Gardner has been traded in a blockbuster deal

The New York Jets made a stunning move ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell, according to multiple reports.

Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, signed a four-year, $120.4 million extension with the Jets last offseason. The former Cincinnati star made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023 and was also a First-team All-Pro both seasons.

Gardner shared a four-word message on social media right around the time the trade news broke.

“New York it’s been real,” Gardner wrote on X.

The Jets are 1-7 coming out of their bye. They will now have additional salary cap space and two more first-round picks as they look to rebuild heading into 2026.

The Colts are in the opposite situation. They are coming off a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, but they are 7-2 and have been arguably the most surprising team in the NFL this season. Daniel Jones has experienced a career revival under head coach Shane Steichen, while Jonathan Taylor has been unstoppable in the run game.

With Gardner now in the mix, the Colts have solidified themselves as a legitimate championship contender.