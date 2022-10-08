Sean McVay has sad expectation for Rams’ Week 5 game

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium, but head coach Sean McVay is prepared for a sobering reality.

While speaking with reporters on Friday, McVay revealed that the Rams are readying themselves for use of the silent count. He anticipates that Dallas Cowboys fans will take over their home stadium and eliminate what would have been homefield advantage.

Sean McVay says that they are anticipating, preparing, that there's the possibility they'll need to go to a silent count against the Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 7, 2022

Although the Rams are defending Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles has been a Cowboys area for several decades. They regularly hold training camp practice in Oxnard, which is roughly an hour away from SoFi Stadium, and did so again this past summer.

The Cowboys have also been the team of choice in southern California since 1995, when the Rams moved to St. Louis and the Raiders moved back to Oakland. And that came despite the presence of the then-San Diego Chargers.

Sunday won’t be the first time opposing fans outnumber Rams fans at SoFi, either. The same thing occurred back in January during the NFC Championship game when San Francisco 49ers fans forced McVay’s offense to use the silent count.