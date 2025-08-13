Shedeur Sanders suffers an injury in practice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the talk of the NFL following a strong performance against the Carolina Panthers last week, but the rookie may not have an opportunity to build off that in his team’s next preseason game.

Sanders suffered an oblique injury while throwing passes during the early portion of practice on Wednesday. He was held out for the remainder of the joint session with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Browns and Eagles will play each other on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., and Sanders’ status for that game is now in doubt.

Sanders went 14/23 for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Browns’ 30-10 win over the Panthers last Friday. He made several great throws and showcased his ability to extend plays by getting outside of the pocket.

While the Browns may have already decided on their Week 1 starter, Sanders’ strong play should go a long way toward helping him make the roster. The former Colorado star is competing with Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted ahead of Sanders this year in the third round.

With a crowded quarterback room like the one in Cleveland, preseason reps are extremely important. Even if Sanders’ injury turns out to be nothing major, the timing is not ideal for him.