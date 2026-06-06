Cam Newton already thinks the Giants are being overrated

The New York Giants are suddenly getting some hype in the NFL world thanks to their recent off-field moves, but Cam Newton is not yet a believer.

Newton took aim at the Giants in a recent episode of his “4th & 1” podcast, urging Giants fans to pump the brakes on their expectations for the team. He added that he is particularly concerned about the injury history of several players.

“Anybody in New York that is jumping to conclusion to think that the Broadway is back in the Big Apple, wait a minute. Last time I checked, JuJu (Smith-Schuster), Odell (Beckham), Malik (Nabers), Cam Skattebo , Jaxson Dart …what do they all have in common? New York Giant blue and New York Knick blue. They all have been in the same color tent. That’s blue.”

Cam Newton had a hilarious take on the new look Giants:



“Anybody in New York that is jumping to conclusion to think the broadway is back in the big apple, wait a minute. Last time I checked, JuJu, Odell, Malik, Skattabo, Dart… They all been in that same colored tent.” pic.twitter.com/xIn9LvSzZL — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) June 6, 2026

Beckham’s addition has received a lot of hype, but both he and Smith-Schuster may just be depth additions, and the team probably is not expecting too much from them. It would definitely be a problem if Nabers and Dart end up sidelined again, though.

Newton spent most of last season trashing the New England Patriots , which ended up working out for him in the end. He appears to be staking out his spot on the anti-Giants bandwagon early.