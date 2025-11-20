Shilo Sanders is facing a lawsuit for over $164,000

Shilo Sanders is currently facing a rather expensive lawsuit.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo, who is the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, is facing a lawsuit for over $164,000 in alleged legal fees, USA Today reported this week. Barnes & Thornburg LLP, a law firm that represented Shilo, is suing him for more than $164,000 in unpaid bills and interest.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed this week in federal court in Dallas, Tex. and claims that Shilo owes the firm a total sum of $164,285.55. Barnes & Thornburg LLP state that they rendered legal services to Shilo pursuant to his other legal issues and allege that he failed to make payment despite being issued multiple outstanding invoices.

You can read USA Today’s full report on the matter here.

Shilo, 25, had a personal injury lawsuit filed against him in 2016 by John Darjean, a former security guard at Shilo’s high school. Darjean claimed that Shilo, who was 15 at the time, attacked him and caused severe injuries after Darjean attempted to confiscate Shilo’s cell phone.

Ultimately, Darjean prevailed in the action after the case went to trial in 2022 and Shilo failed to show up. As a result, Shilo had a default judgment of over $11 million entered against him. Darjean then tried to collect on that judgment, and Shilo responded by filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in an effort to get the debt discharged.

Shilo’s bankruptcy case is still pending. But Barnes & Thornburg LLP previously represented him in that matter before Shilo allegedly terminated their representation and hired a new firm, Haynes Boone, in Aug. 2024.

After going undrafted in 2025, Shilo signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Shilo was waived by Tampa Bay before the start of the season though (after having thrown a punch at an opponent during a preseason game) and later hinted at quitting football altogether.