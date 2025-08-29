Shilo Sanders hints at quitting football after getting cut

Shilo Sanders may be looking beyond the gridiron for his next move.

The former Colorado safety Shilo, son of Deion Sanders, released a YouTube video on Thursday night reacting to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ decision to cut him. Shilo said that he had “the best time” with the Buccaneers and expressed gratitude for his brief stint with the team.

In the video, Shilo also hinted at the possibility of making a career change. Specifically, Shilo mentioned the potential of going into “music, acting, [or] modeling.”

“God has blessed me with a lot of talents to do a lot of things other than to play football,” Shilo said. “You always want to have other interests … I’ve always done that my whole life playing football. With music, acting, modeling. I’m well-versed, and my parents made sure of that.”

Shilo, 25, was not selected in the NFL Draft this year but managed to land a deal with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent. He was praised for his classy behavior during training camp and also made a handful of appearances for the Buccaneers in the preseason.

During one such preseason appearance though, Shilo was ejected for throwing a punch at an opponent (video here). Tampa Bay then decided to cut Shilo just one day later.

In more recent days, we heard that Shilo might potentially have an opportunity in another professional football league. But it sounds like he will now explore his options outside of football (as his father Deion also recently hinted at in some comments reacting to Shilo getting cut).