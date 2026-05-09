Stefon Diggs sparks rumors of reconciliation with Cardi B

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B appear to be on good terms again.

Cardi B was a surprise guest at Diggs’ Mother’s Day charity event on Saturday. The two appeared to be quite affectionate, and Diggs even kissed her on the cheek.

The Diggs Deep Foundation Mother’s Day wellness event had a surprise appearance by @iamcardib. pic.twitter.com/WQvxC33zMS — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) May 9, 2026

According to TMZ, the pair took time to greet all the mothers in attendance. There is no word, however, on whether the two have actually gotten back together or are simply on good terms again.

Diggs and Cardi made their public debut as a couple in May 2025 and had a child together. The two reportedly split earlier this year, though she was willing to publicly defend him even after that had happened.

Diggs remains a free agent, but he won a not guilty verdict in court this week.